STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Heroin seized at Adani's Mundra port was meant to reach Delhi: DRI officials

While the ED filed a money laundering probe, the DRI arrested a couple who runs an import firm in connection with the case.

Published: 22nd September 2021 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Adani Ports, Mundra Port

Mundra Port in Gujarat. (Photo | adaniports.com)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A massive consignment of heroin, valued at more than Rs 19,899 crore, was confiscated at Mundra port in Gujarat by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). 

While the ED filed a money laundering probe, the DRI arrested a couple who runs an import firm in connection with the case. It is being said that the consignment was to reach Vijaywada. But, senior DRI authorities claimed that the heroin was intended for Delhi.

Roughly three tonnes of heroin - one of the largest consignments in the recent years - were shipped to India through an Iranian port, official said, adding that the consignment is believed to have originated from Afghanistan. 

According to the police, it was found that Govindaraju Durga Purna Vaishali, a resident of Chennai, had registered the firm in August 2020. Machavaram Sudhakar is Vaishali's husband. The Department of Foreign Trade had granted them export and import licences, according to officials. 

It was found that Sudhakar and Vaishali had lived in Chennai for a long time. The heroin confiscated at Mundra Port was headed for Delhi, not Vijaywada as some media outlets had reported, the senior DRI authorities said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mundra port Directorate of Revenue Intelligence Heroin
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp