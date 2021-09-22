STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mahant Narendra Giri death case: Culprits will not be spared, says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Swami Anand Giri, whose name was mentioned in the suicide note found in the room of the mahant, was booked for abetment to suicide.

Published: 22nd September 2021 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during an event on the occasion of completion of four years of his government in the state

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday assured the seer community of a thorough and fair probe into the mysterious demise of Mahant Narendra Giri. Yogi said the case would be investigated and the culprits would be adequately punished as per the law. 

"No one will be spared but I request all to allow investigating agencies to do their work. No one should make unnecessary statement over the unfortunate incident. A team of four senior police officers are working on the case," he said after paying his last respects to the seer at the Baghambari math  in Prayagraj.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav demanded a judicial probe by a sitting HC judge in the high-profile case. Also, a lawyer has urged the Allahabad HC to order a probe by the CBI.

Swami Anand Giri, whose name was mentioned in the suicide note found in the room of the mahant, was booked for abetment to suicide. SP (City) Dinesh Kumar Singh said the case was registered on the complaint of Baghambari Math sewadar Amar Giri Pawan Maharaj. 

So far, besides the arrest of three persons including Giri, Bade Hanumanji temple priest Adhya Tiwari and his son Sandip, six more persons were detained.

Three other persons including Additional SP OP Pandey, BJP leader Sushil Mishra and SP leader Induprakash Mishra, who was enjoying the status of a cabinet minister in the erstwhile Akhilesh Yadav government, are also under scanner.

The sources claimed that all three had played a role in striking a truce between the mahant and his disciple as they were engaged in a dispute over a piece of land.

In his email to the Allahabad HC Chief Justice, the lawyer  cited the media reports and linked a high-ranked police officer and land mafia to the case. The lawyer claimed that he was informed by some residents of Baghambari Gaddi about some financial misappropriation related to the incident. 

