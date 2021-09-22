STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra: FIR against BJP's Pravin Darekar over his 'painted cheeks' remarks against NCP

Chakankar had alleged Darekar insulted the women of Maharashtra with his remarks and asked him to apologise or face consequences.

Published: 22nd September 2021 08:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 08:53 PM   |  A+A-

FIR, First Information Report

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

PUNE: A case was registered on Wednesday against Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council, Pravin Darekar, here for allegedly saying that NCP would "kiss any painted cheeks" on a complaint of a party leader, a police officer said.

An FIR was registered at the Sinhgad Road police station under section 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rupali Chakankar lodged a complaint.

Speaking at a programme in Pune's Shirur tehsil, Darekar had said in Marathi that the NCP is the party of the people who are powerful, established and well-connected.

"The NCP is the party that would kiss painted cheeks".

Chakankar had alleged Darekar insulted the women of Maharashtra with his remarks and asked him to apologise or "face consequences".

She said Darekar's party (BJP) has a history of disrespecting women and he continued with it.

"We have registered an FIR under section 509 of the IPC against Darekar. The case has been transferred to Shirur for further probe," said Devidas Gheware, senior police inspector, Sinhgad police station.

