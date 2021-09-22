STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Narendra Modi congratulates Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on election win

Trudeau secured victory in parliamentary elections but failed to get the majority he wanted.

Published: 22nd September 2021 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi (R) with Canada PM Justin Trudeau

PM Narendra Modi (R) with Canada PM Justin Trudeau (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on his election win, and said he looked forward to continue working with him to further strengthen India-Canada relations.

Trudeau secured victory in parliamentary elections but failed to get the majority he wanted. However, he leads a strong minority government that won't be toppled by the opposition anytime soon.

Modi tweeted, "Congratulations Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau on your victory in the elections! I look forward to continue working with you to further strengthen India-Canada relations, as well as our cooperation on global and multilateral issues."

