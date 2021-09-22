Rajasthan leading state in country in solar energy production: CM Gehlot

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan has become the leading state in the country in solar energy production, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Wednesday.

"I am happy to share that Rajasthan has come first in the country by installing 7,738 MW of solar power capacity," he tweeted.

This is the result of the Solar Energy Policy 2019 and the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Policy 2019 implemented by the state government, Gehlot said.

"I congratulate all the people of the state for this achievement," he said.