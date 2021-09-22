STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Security forces defuse four bombs in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district

Security forces defused four 'sticky' bombs, which were seized from an over ground worker in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch.

Published: 22nd September 2021 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

Security Forces

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Security forces on Wednesday defused four "sticky" bombs, which were seized from an over ground worker in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

These were destroyed at Bharirakh in Mendhar by a bomb disposal squad, they said.

The "sticky" bombs and Rs 10,500 were seized from Mehmood Hussain, the officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Poonch
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp