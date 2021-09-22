Security forces defuse four bombs in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district
Published: 22nd September 2021 08:13 PM | Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 08:14 PM
JAMMU: Security forces on Wednesday defused four "sticky" bombs, which were seized from an over ground worker in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.
These were destroyed at Bharirakh in Mendhar by a bomb disposal squad, they said.
The "sticky" bombs and Rs 10,500 were seized from Mehmood Hussain, the officials said.