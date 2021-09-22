Want promotion? Run 800 metres to prove your eligibility, says Chhattisgarh Police circular

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The lower-rung police personnel of Chhattisgarh, who are seeking promotion as they are stated to have become entitled to it, had to run 800 metres within the given time limit to prove their fitness.

The police issued a circular that asked the personnel to qualify for the promotion by running 800 metres. Those who fail to meet the permitted criterion will not be considered and have to wait further for their elevation in ranks.

According to one estimate, around 40,000 constables and head constables are to be upgraded to the next level.

According to the given rules, a policeman aged 30 has to complete 800 metres in six minutes, those in between 30 to 45 years need to attain it in seven minutes and over 45 years there is a small relaxation to manage in eight minutes. The female personnel, however, gets an additional one minute in the respective age categories.

The process mentioned in the order has led to some resentment among some personnel who had already completed their two decades of service in the department. Some are apprehensive that they might also be asked to appear for a written test, which the state police headquarters spokesperson denies.

Those raising objection against the rules asked, “What if the personnel in 45-plus age category or the pregnant owing to health reasons encounter adverse situations while racing against time in the 800-meter run”.

DGP DM Awasthi said the relief would be extended to only those who are pregnant, ailing or unfit for some medical reasons. “But these relaxations would be strict as per the prescribed rules. The Inspectors General of Police in their respective range can decide on it,” the DGP added.