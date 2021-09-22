STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Will improve my language': Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Uma Bharti after 'slippers' remark

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti has written a letter to Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh, saying she will improve her language and also urged him to do so.

Published: 22nd September 2021 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Former MP CM and Union minister Uma Bharti (File | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: After her controversial remarks that government officials are there only to "pick up our (leaders') slippers", senior BJP leader Uma Bharti has written a letter to Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh, saying she will improve her language and also urged him to do so.

As a video containing Bharti's critical comments against bureaucracy surfaced on social media on Monday, Singh had criticised her for telling him to speak less, while she herself used "highly objectionable" words against bureaucrats. He had also sought an apology from her over her comments.

On Tuesday, Bharti in a brief letter to Singh said, "I am deeply hurt by my own words. I used to tell you (Singh) repeatedly that you don't use moderate language. I will improve my language from now on, if you can do the same, then do it."

She also quoted a 'chaupai' (verse) from the epic 'Ramayana' in her letter to the Congress leader.

After a video containing Bharti's critical comments against bureaucracy surfaced on social media, the former Union minister had on Monday expressed regret over her intemperate language used during an interaction with a delegation of representatives from other backward classes (OBCs) at her home in Bhopal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uma Bharti BJP Madhya Pradesh BJP Digvijaya Singh Uma Bharti comments
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp