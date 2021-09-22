Woman, 3 family members arrested for killing her lover in Rajasthan's Baran

By PTI

KOTA: A woman and her three family members have been arrested in Baran city for allegedly killing a man with whom she was in a relationship, police said on Wednesday.

The body of Rajkumar Prajapat (28) was found early Tuesday around 25 metres from his house in Lanka Colony, police said, adding the woman resided in the same locality.

Sonia Aerwal, her parents, Jitendra and Mamta, and grandmother were arrested on Tuesday morning, they said.

According to Motilal, the father of the deceased, his son left home on Monday midnight saying he was going to see off a friend.

However, a couple of hours later, he was informed that his son was lying unconscious in the street.

He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

Motilal claimed that his son was in a relationship with a woman who lived in their neighbourhood and alleged that her family members killed him by strangling him.

On his complaint, a case under section 302 of the IPC was lodged against the woman, her parents, and grandmother, Circle Inspector at Baran City Police Station Mangi Singh Yadav said.

The reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, Singh said.