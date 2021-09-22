Woman's body, draped in new saree, found in Giridih forest

By PTI

GIRIDIH: The body of a woman with her throat slit was found in a forest in Jharkhand's Giridih district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The body, which is yet to be identified, was draped in a new saree when it was found in Kobad forest in the Mufassil police station area, they said.

A bottle of water was also found near the body, they added.

The body was sent for post-mortem, police said.

It is suspected that the woman was killed somewhere else and then left in the forest, they said.