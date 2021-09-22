STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Won't be able to continue as CM If...' Mamata seeks every single vote in Bhowanipore

The tone and tenor of Mamata’s appeal are said to be a reflection of his desperation to win the by-election.

Published: 22nd September 2021 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)

By Pronab Mandal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Kicking off her by-election campaign in Bhowanipore, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged the electorates to vote for her saying otherwise she would not be able to continue as the chief minister of the state. 

"A single vote is very important to me. If you don’t cast your vote thinking that Didi will surely win this election, it will be a major mistake. If there is heavy rain or storm, don’t sit idle at home...cast your vote. Otherwise, I will not able to continue as the chief minister. You will get another new chief minister," said Mamata while addressing a rally at Ekbalpore.
 
The tone and tenor of Mamata’s appeal is said to be a reflection of his desperation to win the by-election. Even after Trinamool Congress secured a thumping majority in the recent Assembly elections by bagging 213 out of 292 seats, Mamata appealed to get every single vote in her favour. 

The BJP, which has emerged as Mamata’s contender in Bhowanipore, did not miss the opportunity to highlight the chief minister’s "appeal for single vote" for its political gain. "The tide in Bhowanipore is not exactly what Mamata Banerjee had expected. It seems she has sensed that the going is getting tougher for her as polling day draws closer. She has now been forced to come out and campaign. But the silence of the voters is where the real story lies," tweeted BJP’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya. 

Reiterating the conspiracy theory against her citing the Nandigram mishap in which she was injured, Mamata said, "The incident was aimed to kill her. I got sandwiched between the door of my vehicle and front seat. They targeted my throat. But fortune favoured me and my life was saved as I received injuries on my leg. I still suffer from pain." 

The chief minister had carried out her month-long poll campaign on a wheelchair with her plastered left feet and the BJP had alleged it was to draw the sympathy of the voters of Bengal.     

Mamata, while addressing rallies, had not missed the opportunities to narrate her plight displaying her injured feet. 

Meanwhile, BJP’s newly appointed West Bengal state president Sukanta Majumdar and other functionaries were not allegedly allowed by police to campaign for the by-election in the Bhowanipore Assembly constituency near Mamata Banerjee’s residence on Wednesday. 

The BJP alleged they were waylaid on Harish Chatterjee Road which leads to the residence of the chief minister who contesting in the by-poll to retain her chief ministerial tenure. Police said the BP functionaries did not have vaccination certificates and tried to breach the high-security zone.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhowanipore bypoll Mamata Banerjee Bengal BJP
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp