66% of adult population got at least one shot of COVID vaccine, 23% received both jabs: Centre

By Online Desk

The Health Ministry on Thursday said that 66 per cent of India's adult population has been given at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine and 23 per cent received both jabs.

They also said that 63.7 per cent doses of COVID-19 vaccine has been administered at centres in rural areas and 35.4 per cent in urban areas.

A total of 68.2 lakh doses (approximately 0.95 per cent) has been administered at Covid vaccination centres not tagged as rural or urban, they said.

COVID-19 vaccines will be given at home to the differently-abled and those with restricted mobility, said Health Ministry officials at a press conference.

Speaking on the controversial UK rule of 10-day quarantine for those vaccinated in India, the Centre termed the protocol 'discriminatory'.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said both the countries are in dialogue on the matter.

"We believe that the dispensation that is proposed to be implemented from October 4 is a discriminatory practice. Both the sides are in dialogue and we believe a resolution will be found. We do reserve the right to reciprocate in a similar manner," Bhushan said.

ALSO READ | No evidence of any new variant of coronavirus in country: INSACOG

Sounding a warning, the Union government also said that India is still in the midst of the second wave of COVID-19 even though the number of cases is declining.

Overall, 33 districts are reporting over 10 per cent weekly COVID-19 positivity and 23 are recording between 5-10 per cent, it said.

Under COVID guidelines for festivals, mass gatherings are to be avoided in containment zones and in districts with over 5% positivity rate.

The government also mentioned that Kerala is the only state with over 1 lakh active COVID cases and 62.73 per cent of total infections reported last week were from the state.