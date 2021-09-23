STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Anirudh Tewari is new Punjab Chief Secretary, Vini Mahajan shunted: Sources

Tewari is a 1990-batch IAS officer and is currently holding the position of the Additional Chief Secretary of Development, Food Processing and Horticulture.

Published: 23rd September 2021 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Anirudh Tewari (Photo | Twitter)

Anirudh Tewari (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Charanjit Singh Channi-led government in Punjab on Thursday shunted Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan and appointed Anirudh Tewari in her place.

Tewari is a 1990-batch IAS officer and is currently holding the position of the Additional Chief Secretary Development, ACS Food Processing, ACS Horticulture and ACS Governance Reforms and Public Grievances.

Mahajan was appointed as the chief secretary last year during the Amarinder Singh-led regime and she was the first woman to hold this post.

She was considered close to Amarinder Singh.

The posting orders of Mahajan will be issued later, according to a government order issued on Thursday.

As per the order, Ravneet Kaur (1988 batch-IAS officer), Sanjay Kumar (1988-batch), V K Janjua (1989-batch) and Kripa Shankar Saroj (1989-batch) have been designated as special chief secretaries with immediate effect.

After the change of guard, it was certain that the top bureaucrats of the state would be replaced.

Speculation is also rife about replacing Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta.

Gupta is the husband of Mahajan.

On Tuesday, the Channi-led government had shifted nine IAS officers and two PCS officers.

Prior to that, it had replaced principal secretary and special principal secretary to the chief minister.

The Congress on Sunday had picked Charanjit Singh Channi as the leader of the state's Congress Legislative Party.

He was sworn in as the chief minister on Monday.

Amarinder Singh had resigned as the chief minister on Saturday, after being locked in a bitter power tussle with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vini Mahajan Anirudh Tewari Punjab government
India Matters
Representational Image
Centre ropes in experts from IITs to develop Indian version of Wikipedia
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington. (Photo | AP)
US rules out adding India or Japan to security alliance with Australia and UK
Image used for representational purpose only
Fed up with breastfeeding, Chhattisgarh woman kills 2-year-old
Image for representation
All panchayats in Bihar's Purnia district now have libraries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp