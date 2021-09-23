STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Army foils infiltration bid near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, three terrorists killed

The officer said a large cache of arms and ammunition, including five assault rifles, seven pistols and grenades, were recovered.

Published: 23rd September 2021 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

Army personnel move towards the house where militants were holed up at Ladoora village in Rafiabad area of Baramulla district on August 2. (File | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The Army on Thursday foiled an infiltration bid near the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, killing three terrorists and recovering a cache of arms and ammunition, officials said.

"We noticed some suspicious movement in the Hathlanga area near the LoC. The infiltrators were challenged and three of them were killed," an Army officer said.

He said a large cache of arms and ammunition, including five assault rifles, seven pistols and grenades, were recovered.

Briefing the media at the Army's Chinar Corps headquarters here, General Officer Commanding Lt General D P Pandey said there has been increased activity at the launch pads on the other side of the LoC recently.

"While there was no infiltration since the beginning of the year, there has been a little activity at the launch pads which cannot happen without the knowledge of Pakistan army commanders,” he said.

Lt Gen Pandey said this was evident from the infiltration bid that was foiled on Thursday as well as the one in the Uri sector on September 18-19.

