Bengal: Six migrant labourers, returning to work, killed as bus falls in ditch

The bus fell into a ditch along the National Highway-34 at Rupahar in Raiganj police station area, they added.

Published: 23rd September 2021 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

Accident

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

RAIGANJ: Six migrant workers were killed as their bus fell into a ditch in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened around 10 pm on Wednesday when the chartered bus, carrying around 20 migrant labourers from different districts of West Bengal and Jharkhand, was heading to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Two persons were injured and they were admitted to the Raiganj Medical College and Hospital.

Police said they were searching the ditch with help of divers to find if anyone is still missing.

The migrant workers returned to their homes during the lockdown.

They were now going back to their workplaces after getting both doses of the vaccination, police said.

After picking up some labourers from Jharkhand, the bus came to West Bengal to get the workers living here.

When the incident happened, it was heading towards Lucknow, via Purnia and Patna in Bihar.

