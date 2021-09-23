STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Big jolt for Congress as party's face in eastern UP Lalitesh Pati Tripathi quits ahead of 2022 UP polls

Lalitesh said that he had decided to leave the party because he felt helpless at the prevailing state of affairs.

Published: 23rd September 2021 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of Lalitesh Pati Tripathi with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Photo | Facebook)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While the Congress party is not yet over with the wranglings in Punjab even after removing Capt Amrinder Singh from the post of Chief Minister, the party’s Uttar Pradesh unit suffered a big jolt ahead of the 2022 assembly elections when Lalitesh Pati Tripathi, the scion of one of the oldest loyalist families, severed his ties with it on Thursday.

Former Mirzapur MLA Lalitesh Pati Tripathi, great-grandson of late Kamla Pati Tripathi, former UP chief minister, announced that he was quitting the Congress as he was feeling helpless and disillusioned for the party was side-lining and neglecting the dedicated and loyal workers.

Addressing the media persons, Lalitesh, who was Congress’s face in eastern Uttar Pradesh, said that he had decided to leave the party because he felt helpless at the prevailing state of affairs. However, in the same vein, he extended gratitude to Gandhi siblings – Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra – for giving him the opportunity to serve the party.

ALSO READ | 2022 UP Polls: Mulayam Singh helping Akhilesh, Shivpal bury the hatchet to take on BJP

The former MLA, who is the second prominent Brahmin leader to leave Congress after Jitin Prasada who joined the BJP, said that he had yet to decide his future course of action but would continue to work for the poor and the marginalized sections of society.

As per the sources, Lalitesh Pati, had, in fact, had resigned a few days ago as UPCC vice president with the speculation about his quitting the party rife. The sources also confirmed that Lalitesh had been keeping frustrated with the alleged ‘insulting’ behaviour of current UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu.

The family of late Kamla Pati Tripathi has been one of the pillars and one of the most respected clans serving the Congress for decades, particularly in Uttar Pradesh.

Lalitesh is the third senior and important Congress leader to have quit the party in recent months due to the alleged high-handedness of the party leadership in UP. Earlier, former MP Annu Tandon and then Jitin Prasad had quit the Congress.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lalitesh Pati Tripathi Kamla Pati Tripathi 2022 UP polls 2022 UP assembly elections
India Matters
Representational Image
Centre ropes in experts from IITs to develop Indian version of Wikipedia
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington. (Photo | AP)
US rules out adding India or Japan to security alliance with Australia and UK
Image used for representational purpose only
Fed up with breastfeeding, Chhattisgarh woman kills 2-year-old
Image for representation
All panchayats in Bihar's Purnia district now have libraries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp