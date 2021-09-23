Caste divisions may upset Congress’ SC plan in Punjab

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Congress has evidently chosen Charanjit Singh Channi as Punjab’s first Scheduled Caste (SC) CM to encash the SC votes in the assembly polls next year. Although the SCs constitute one-third of the state’s population, they have so far not voted en bloc.

The SCs are 32 per cent of Punjab’s population — 19.4% Sikhas, 12.4% Hindus and 0.98% Buddhists — as per the 2011 census. They have remained politically divided on the basis of caste lines. The further break-up of the SC community comprises Mazhabi Sikhs (26.33%), Ravidassia and Ramdasia (20.76%) — to which CM Channi belongs — Ad-Dharmi (10.17%) and Balmiki (8.06%).

The Congress had in 2017 assembly elections got 41 per cent SC Sikh and 43 per cent SC Hindu votes. In 2012, the party got 51 per cent SC Sikh and 37 per cent SC Hindu votes. In 2007, it got 49 per cent SC Sikh 56 per cent SC Hindu votes. In 2002, it got 33 per cent SC Sikh and 47 per cent SC Hindu votes.

“The Scheduled Castes among Sikhs and Hindus don’t vote for a single party in Punjab. They go by their old party affiliations. Mazhabi Sikhs, Ravidassia, Ramdasia, and Ad-Dharmi communities compete among themselves for political space. This may complicate the situation for the Congress,” said a political observer.

He further observed: “Mazhabi Sikhs are the biggest community among the Scheduled Caste in the state. The opposition parties can now try to work on them. Urban-based Balmikis always go with the Congress. The SAD has managed to make inroads into the rural-based community of Mazhabi Sikhs. If Channi performs well, the Congress may get five per cent floating votes in its favour.”