STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Caste divisions may upset Congress’ SC plan in Punjab

Although the SCs constitute one-third of the state’s population, they have so far not voted  en bloc. 

Published: 23rd September 2021 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  The Congress has evidently chosen Charanjit Singh Channi as Punjab’s first Scheduled Caste (SC) CM to encash the SC votes in the assembly polls next year.  Although the SCs constitute one-third of the state’s population, they have so far not voted  en bloc. 

The SCs are 32 per cent of Punjab’s population — 19.4% Sikhas, 12.4% Hindus and 0.98% Buddhists — as per the 2011 census. They have remained politically divided on the basis of caste lines. The further break-up of the SC community comprises Mazhabi Sikhs (26.33%), Ravidassia and Ramdasia (20.76%) — to which CM Channi belongs — Ad-Dharmi (10.17%) and Balmiki (8.06%).

The Congress had in 2017 assembly elections  got 41 per cent SC Sikh and 43 per cent SC Hindu votes. In 2012, the party got 51 per cent SC Sikh and 37 per cent SC Hindu votes. In 2007, it got 49 per cent SC Sikh 56 per cent SC Hindu votes. In 2002, it got 33 per cent SC Sikh and 47 per cent SC Hindu votes.

“The Scheduled Castes among Sikhs and Hindus don’t vote for a single party in Punjab. They go by their old party affiliations. Mazhabi Sikhs, Ravidassia, Ramdasia, and Ad-Dharmi communities compete among themselves for political space. This may complicate the situation for the Congress,” said a political observer.  

He further observed: “Mazhabi Sikhs are the biggest community among the Scheduled Caste in the state. The opposition parties can now try to work on them. Urban-based Balmikis always go with the Congress. The SAD has managed to make inroads into the rural-based community of Mazhabi Sikhs. If Channi performs well, the Congress may get five per cent floating votes in its favour.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Charanjit Singh Channi SC chief minister
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp