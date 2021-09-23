Hit & run is new tactic of terror groups in J&K

Sana Shakil By

NEW DELHI: Terror groups, diminished by a spate of anti-terror operations, have changed their tactics from fighting pitched gun battles with security forces to hit-and- run attacks. Government data accessed by this newspaper shows a remarkable increase in attacks against security forces in the form of grenade lobbying and IED plants.

At a time when some reports have indicated a flow of arms from Afghanistan to Jammu and Kashmir, this could be a worrying trend for Security Forces, an internal assessment by the Ministry of Home Affairs reveals. In terms of percentage, the IED attacks in Kashmir Valley during January-September have increased by about six times compared to corresponding period last year. As of September 15, seven IED attacks were reported in J&K while the number was only one last year.

There has also been a jump in the number of IEDs seized and defused this year, according to a report submitted to MHA. As many as 38 IEDs have been defused by security forces so far whereas last year till September 15, the number was 28. The number of IEDs seized has gone up to nine from three last year in the corresponding period.

As of September 15, the Valley has already seen 43 incidents of grenade attacks whereas the number of such incidents was 31 till September 15 2020. The number of standoff firing incidents has increased too, with 35 such incidents reported in J&K so far this year.

Officials in the security establishment said the increase in grenade attacks is a clear indication of high recruitment by terror groups in the Valley. Carrying grenade attacks is one of the first tasks given to test the ability of new recruits by terror groups. Worryingly, MHA data shows a total of 305 youths, including 272 from Kashmir, went missing, as of July-end this year. Security agencies believe at least 82 of them have joined terror groups, with 42 being recruited by LeT.

The number of civilians killed due to incidents of stand-off firing, grenade and IED attacks by terrorists has shot up majorly. Till September 15, 2020, no civilian was killed in IED attacks but this year such attacks have claimed two lives. Grenade attacks have claimed 47 lives this year, a jump of 70 per cent. Seven people have been killed in standoff firings where in 2020 the figure stood at two as of September 15. Security forces are also concerned by a spate of electric detonators being recovered. As of September 15, 19 such devices were recovered by security forces.

‘Emboldened by the Taliban’s takeover of Af’

The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan seems to have had an effect on the anti-national elements in J&K, a senior security official said, adding that calls of ‘hartals by subversives’ have grown. “The Taliban’s rise has emboldened the terror groups but security forces are well-prepared to deal with any contingencies. We are actively monitoring suspicious movements and activities,” a security officer said.