Militants gun down Manipur Naga leader after abduction

Published: 23rd September 2021 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Manipur Naga leader Athuan Abonmai (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Athuan Abonmai, a prominent Naga leader in Manipur, was found dead soon after his abduction.

The body of the former president of Zeliangrong Baudi (Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland) was retrieved from a place near Pallong village in Tamenglong district on Wednesday.

He was abducted by a group of militants from the venue of a government programme in the district headquarters.

In a complaint lodged with the police following the abduction, Arai Abonmai, son of the deceased, wrote: “…I have come to know from relatives that my father has been kidnapped at about 11:30 am by NSCN-IM cadres from Tamenglong headquarters, Pologround. As there is apprehension that my father may be harmed, I pray that immediate measures are taken to rescue him.”

For some reasons not known, Abonmai’s differences with the NSCN-IM grew in recent times. As he was facing a threat to his life, he had curtailed his movement.

Social media users condemned the killing and demanded action against the perpetrators of the crime. The police said they were probing the case.

The Zeliangrong Baudi is a conglomerate of tribal organisations representing Inpui, Liangmei, Rongmei, and Zeme tribes of Manipur Assam and Nagaland.

