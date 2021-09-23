Patna Diary

Rajesh K Thakur By

Made-in-Bihar agro & art products in 75 countries

After decades of neglect, Bihar’s various indigenous agro-products including litchi, mangoes, makhana, and the arts and crafts — Madhubani paintings — will get new wings to fly across the world’s 75 countries soon. “Products made in Bihar will be exported to 75 countries to utilise the state’s immense potential in the food processing sector and others,” said state Industry Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain after inaugurating the two-day ‘Vanijayutsav’ exhibition in Patna. He said: “Bihar is working with the PM’s ‘Local Goes Global & Make In India For The World’ dream. The India State Export Promotion Council is to set up a new office in Bhagalpur to promote Bhagalpur’s silk across the globe.”

Bihar becomes first to simplify Motor Vehicle Rules

Bihar has simplified the amended version of the Bihar Motor Vehicle Rules to ensure the easy payments of claims after road accidents to the dependents of victims. This is the first time in the country that a state is taking steps in this regard, claimed officials. “With this in effect, the dependents of deceased or the victims of a road accident will get an interim ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh within 15 days of the accident on road or in the aftermath of deaths,” said transport secretary Sanjay K Aggarwal. Aggarwal said, as per the new Act, the dependents of the deceased of road accidents or the grievously injured persons in the accidents would not have to face the lengthy litigation processes for claims.

Second ropeway to legendry Mandaar Hilltop

Continuously working to promote eco-tourism in the state, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday dedicated the state’s second ropeway on Mandaar hilltop in Banka district to the visitors. “With this ropeway, one can reach the hilltop of Mandaar Hill in just four minutes from the ground to see the panoramic view of the Mandaar. This is a long-cherished dream come true for the people,” Kumar said, adding that the second ropeway was built at Rs 9.18 crore. The travel length of the Mandar ropeway is 377.36 metres.

Meri Saheli teams doing wonders

Women cops of East Central Railway’s ‘Meri Saheli’ teams are rendering a Samaritan service to the women travelling in trains either alone or with families. So far, hundreds of women passengers have been assisted on board by the members of Meri Saheli. IG RPF, S Mayank said the cops under two- teams of ‘Meri Saheli’ were stationed at 20 stations of the zone — right from Patna to Dhanbad. “Meri- Saheli members act swiftly in case of any emergency to women passengers,” the IG RPF said. The Indian Railways had launched Meri-Saheli to provide safety to women passengers in 2020.

