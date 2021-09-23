STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi to announce nationwide rollout of Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission on September 27

Under the mission, a unique digital health ID will be provided to people, which will contain all health records of individuals.

Published: 23rd September 2021

Narendra modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be announcing the nationwide rollout of Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission (PM-DHM) on September 27, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed on Thursday.

Under the mission, a unique digital health ID will be provided to people, which will contain all health records of individuals.

"PM @NarendraModi Ji to announce the nationwide rollout of Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission on September 27. Under this, a unique digital health ID will be provided to the people, which will contain all the health records of the person," Mandaviya tweeted.

The scheme was earlier known as the National Digital Health Mission.

Aiming to enhance the efficiency of the healthcare system in India, the mission supports Universal Health Coverage in an efficient, accessible, inclusive, affordable and safe manner.

Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission
