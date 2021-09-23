STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi leaves for Delhi, may discuss Cabinet expansion with Congress leadership

Charanjit Singh Channi left for Delhi, where he is likely to discuss the expansion of the state Cabinet with the Congress' central leadership.

Published: 23rd September 2021 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 11:11 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday left for Delhi, where he is likely to discuss the expansion of the state Cabinet with the party's central leadership, sources said.

Channi flew from the Amritsar airport.

His visit to Delhi assumes significance as Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had returned to the national capital from Shimla on Wednesday.

Former state party chief Sunil Jakhar had also accompanied Rahul and Priyanka on a flight to Delhi.

Channi, his two deputies Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday had gone to the national capital to discuss the expansion of the new Cabinet with the party leadership.

The team had met AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and general secretary Harish Rawat.

The cabinet is likely to see some fresh faces, said the sources.

Names of Pargat Singh, Raj Kumar Verka, Gurkirat Singh Kotli, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Surjit Dhiman, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Kuljit Singh Nagra are doing the rounds.

Pargat Singh, considered close to Sidhu, is at present the Punjab Congress general secretary and Gilzian is a working president of the party's state unit.

There is a speculation that Amarinder Singh's staunch loyalists--Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, who was the sports minister and Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, who was the social justice empowerment minister--may be dropped.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Charanjit Singh Channi congress Punjab CM Punjab Punjab Cabinet Expansion Punjab cabinet
India Matters
Representational Image
Centre ropes in experts from IITs to develop Indian version of Wikipedia
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington. (Photo | AP)
US rules out adding India or Japan to security alliance with Australia and UK
Image used for representational purpose only
Fed up with breastfeeding, Chhattisgarh woman kills 2-year-old
Image for representation
All panchayats in Bihar's Purnia district now have libraries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp