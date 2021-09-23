Teenage girl gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three men in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the men took the girl to a jungle after threatening her with a pistol when she had gone to throw garbage on Wednesday.

The accused left the girl in the jungle after rape.

She was rescued by her family member who had gone out searching for her after she failed to return home.

According to a complaint filed with the police, the accused attacked the girl's family members when they confronted them.

A police officer said a case has been registered against the accused, identified as Rajive, Guddu and Ashu.

The trio are on the run.