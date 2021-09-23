STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Terror alert issued in Jammu and Kashmir before festive season

Published: 23rd September 2021 03:48 PM

Army jawans rush towards encounter site in the Pinjora area of Shopian, in south Kashmir

Image used for representation. (File Photo | ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Intelligence agencies have issued a terror alert regarding the cross-border movement of Afghan-origin terrorists along with Pakistan-based terrorists in the Jammu and Kashmir region to execute terror activities in the country during the upcoming festive season.

According to Intelligence agencies, they have got the input regarding the movement of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Harkat ul-Ansar (HuA) and Hizbul Mujahideen. The Pakistan-based terror organisations are helping Afghan-origin terrorists to enter India.

"After Taliban took over the government in Afghanistan, we have got the input regarding the movement of Afghanistan based terrorists entering India with the help of Pakistan-based terrorist organizations which are backed by ISI," said an official.

Agencies have got the input that around 40 such terrorists are stationed at a terror camp in the Nakyal sector of Pakistan near the Line of Control (LoC). They have been trained to enter Indian by crossing the Poonch River. They are trained to cross the river through tubes and snorkelling, added the official.

"We have got the inputs that these terrorist are trained in making Tiffin bomb. The raw material will be provided to them through sleeper cells active in India. All agencies concerned, the state police and paramilitary have been issued alert about the intel inputs," added the official.  

