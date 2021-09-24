STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre's refusal for caste Census of backward classes exposes BJP, says BSP chief Mayawati

She said like the SC/STs, the demand for conducting caste census of OBCs has gained momentum in the country.

Published: 24th September 2021 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

BSP supremo Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: BSP president Mayawati on Friday expressed grave concern over the Central government's "refusal" for caste Census of backward classes and said it exposed the BJP of using the community only for its electoral interests.

Mayawati's reaction comes after the Centre told the Supreme Court that caste Census of backward classes is "administratively difficult and cumbersome" and excluding such information from the purview of Census is a "conscious policy decision".

In a tweet in Hindi, the BSP supremo said, "The categorical refusal of the Central government to conduct the caste census of the backward classes by filing an affidavit in the Hon'ble Supreme Court is a matter of grave concern which exposed the OBC politics of BJP's electoral interests and also the difference in their words and deeds."

She said like the SC/STs, the demand for conducting caste census of OBCs has gained momentum in the country.

But the refusal of the Centre is going to hurt the community, she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mayawati BSP caste census BJP
India Matters
For representational purposes
No mass gatherings in districts with over 5% Covid positivity rate: Centre
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
10-year-old moves HC against Karnataka’s language policy
Ashraf Ali and Sultana Khatoon (Left), Vikas Uniyal and Sushma Uniyal (Right)
Hindu, Muslim women donate kidneys to save life of each other's spouse
Teresa and Augnes recite the national anthems of countries at St John’s Cathedral in Brisbane | Express
Kerala sisters from Australia recite national anthems of 193 countries, win hearts, world record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp