STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Delhi High Court extends deadline till November ​31 to seed Aadhaar with UAN

The Delhi High Court has extended till November 31 the deadline for the seeding of the Aadhaar number along with the UAN and its verification.

Published: 24th September 2021 08:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 08:55 PM   |  A+A-

Aadhaar Card

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has extended till November 31 the deadline for the seeding of the Aadhaar number along with the Universal Account Number (UAN) and its verification.

Justice Prathiba M Singh said that till then, the employers shall be permitted to deposit the provident funds in respect of employees for whom seeding has not taken place and no coercive measures shall be taken against them.

"Until and unless the issue of whether mandatory seeding is legally valid or not is determined, as per Aadhaar judgement, there cannot be any exclusion of benefits to employees under the Act, due to failure to authenticate or verify with Aadhaar," the judge said in her order dated September 17.

"Insofar as those persons for whom the Aadhaar number seeding is yet to take place are concerned, the date for completing the seeding and verification shall stand extended till November 30, 2021.

"In the meantime, employers shall be permitted to deposit the provident funds in respect of employees for whom seeding has not taken place and no coercive measures shall be taken against them for non-seeding of Aadhaar numbers with UANs," the order said.

The court, which was dealing with a petition by the Association of Industries and Institutions, clarified that the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) would appoint a Grievance Redressal Officer who can be contacted by the petitioner's members or any other employer, to ensure that the deposits are not delayed and are made on time.

The court said that for employees whose Aadhaar numbers have already been provided to the EPFO, the provident fund shall be permitted to be deposited by the employers without awaiting verification from the Unique Identification Authority of India while the process of verification goes on.

It also ordered that no coercive measures shall be taken against the employers for the time being for belated payments on account of the technical difficulties from June 1 to 15.

The petitioner is an association of various entities and persons stated to be owning and running industrial/commercial establishments, factories, institutions, etc.

It moved the court, against an EPFO circular, issued on June 1, which made the seeding of Aadhaar number along with the UAN, generated under the Employees Provident Fund & Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, mandatory.

As per a central government circular issued on June 15, the deadline for compliance was set as September 1.

The petitioner contended that enormous prejudice was being caused to the employers due to the EFPO's order.

It said that in certain instances, there was a mismatch between the Aadhaar database and the EPFO database, and the employers were being forced to not employ those workmen/employees, who do not have proper Aadhaar cards.

The Association also said that the migrant workers who moved from cities back to their villages or have joined back the employer after the lockdown period ended, were unable to arrange for supporting documents for seeding of Aadhaar number with the UAN.

The EPFO submitted that the deadline for linking has been extended till December 31 for establishments in the North East and a certain class of establishments but no further extension could be granted in general for those employees whose Aadhaar is not seeded with the UAN as adequate time has already passed since the first notification came out in October 2017 when employers were asked to begin the process of seeding the employee's accounts with the Aadhaar number.

The court was informed that the total number of employees whose validation is yet to be done is only 29,26,479.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court UAN Universal Account Number Delhi HC
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp