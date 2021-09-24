STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Intel alert warns of ‘spectacular terror attack’ in J&K during Modi’s US visit

Highly-placed sources said that terror groups are attempting to carry out a fidayeen attack against a senior police officer or target a government installation. 

Published: 24th September 2021 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Army personnel display arms and ammunition recovered from the slain terrorists in Uri area of Baramulla district | Pti

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Terror groups are planning to carry out a ‘spectacular’ attack in Jammu and Kashmir to coincide with PM  Narendra Modi’s meeting with US President Joe Biden, according to the latest inputs received by intelligence agencies. Highly-placed sources said that terror groups are attempting to carry out a fidayeen attack against a senior police officer or target a government installation. 

The Prime Minister reached Washington on Thursday on his three-day visit to the US. “Pak-based terror groups are trying to learn newer techniques of attacking our forces from terrorists based abroad,” a senior security official said, referring to the nexus between anti-India terror groups such as Lashkar-e-Toiba and the Taliban. 

The officer added that there was a growing concern about the potential of terrorists planting an IED around a flag pole as was done in Israel. He further added that the troops on the ground were asked to prepare drills and techniques, including use of bomb detecting dogs to detect such booby traps.

All units of the Central Reserve Police Force and Jammu and Kashmir police were put on high alert following a series of intelligence inputs about the ‘spectacular’ attack in the coming days, sources in the security establishment said. 

Urban areas in J&K, whose security is taken care of by the CRPF, is particularly on the crosshairs of the terror outfits. Those guarding vital installations, residents of government functionaries and minority pickets have been directed to remain ever vigilant.

The intelligence agencies also have received specific inputs that terrorists may already have done recce for the attack that they are planning to carry out a few days ago, this newspaper has learnt.

