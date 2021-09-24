STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 81.39 crore Covid vaccine doses sent to states, UTs so far: Government

Over 4.23 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and Union Territories for inoculation, the Union Health Ministry said.

Published: 24th September 2021 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Health workers inoculate Covid-19 vaccine doses to beneficiaries at a special vaccination camp targeting 1 lakh doses in a single day, in Bikaner

The Government of India has been supporting the states and Union Territories by providing them Covid vaccines free of cost. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than 81.39 crore Covid vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories so far, while 85,92,550 doses are in the pipeline, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

Over 4.23 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and Union Territories for inoculation, it said.

The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid vaccination throughout the country, the ministry said in a statement.

​ALSO READ | Govt withdraws COVID-linked expenditure restrictions

The inoculation drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and Union Territories for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, it added.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the states and Union Territories by providing them Covid vaccines free of cost, the statement said.

Under the universalisation of the Covid vaccination drive, the Union government procures and supplies free of cost 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by vaccine manufacturers in the country to the states and Union Territories.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 in India Covid 19 Pandemic Covid 19 Vaccine Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes
No mass gatherings in districts with over 5% Covid positivity rate: Centre
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
10-year-old moves HC against Karnataka’s language policy
Ashraf Ali and Sultana Khatoon (Left), Vikas Uniyal and Sushma Uniyal (Right)
Hindu, Muslim women donate kidneys to save life of each other's spouse
Teresa and Augnes recite the national anthems of countries at St John’s Cathedral in Brisbane | Express
Kerala sisters from Australia recite national anthems of 193 countries, win hearts, world record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp