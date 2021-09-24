Pregnant lady found dead with throat slit in Jammu and Kashmir's Banihal

By PTI

BANIHAL: A pregnant woman was found dead with her throat slit in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Thursday, police said.

"Police received an information from reliable sources that one pregnant lady namely Zubaida Begum was found lying in a pool of blood with her throat slit at her home at Darshipora this morning," they said.

Consequently, a team from Banihal police station was immediately dispatched and top police officials reached the spot.

Sensing some mischief, police has taken cognisance in this regard and a case of murder has been registered at Banihal police station, they said.

The investigation is underway and all possible angles are being explored to find out if any foul play has happened, they added.