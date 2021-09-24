STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

President Ram Nath Kovind undergoes cataract surgery at Army hospital

The surgery was successful and President has been discharged from the hospital, a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said.

Published: 24th September 2021 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday underwent a cataract surgery at the Army hospital here, a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said.

The surgery was successful and he has been discharged from the hospital, it said.

His another eye was successfully operated upon last month.

The President underwent cataract surgery of his second eye on Friday morning at the Army Hospital (Referral & Research), New Delhi, the statement said.

"The surgery was successful and he has been discharged from the hospital. His first eye was also successfully operated on August 19, 2021 at the Army hospital," it said.

Kovind, aged 75, took over as the 14th president of India on July 25, 2017.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Nath Kovind Army hospital
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp