President Ram Nath Kovind undergoes cataract surgery at Army hospital

By PTI

NEW DELHI:

The President underwent cataract surgery of his second eye on Friday morning at the Army Hospital (Referral & Research), New Delhi, the statement said.

"The surgery was successful and he has been discharged from the hospital. His first eye was also successfully operated on August 19, 2021 at the Army hospital," it said.

Kovind, aged 75, took over as the 14th president of India on July 25, 2017.