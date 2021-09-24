STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Schools to reopen in entire Maharashtra from October 4

Physical classes would not resume yet for standards 1st to 7th in urban areas and standards 1st to 4th in rural areas.

Published: 24th September 2021 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

School children, school bag

Physical classes for standards 8th to 12th would resume everywhere in urban areas. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Schools would reopen across Maharashtra from October 4, the state government said on Friday.

"All the schools in rural areas will resume physical classes for standards 5th to 12th," said school education minister Varsha Gaikwad.

Physical classes for standards 8th to 12th would resume everywhere in urban areas, she added.

Until now schools were conducting physical classes only in those areas which were reporting relatively fewer COVID-19 cases.

Physical classes would not resume yet for standards 1st to 7th in urban areas and standards 1st to 4th in rural areas.

"Though schools will reopen in the entire state, there is no compulsion for students to attend physical classes. Consent of parents will be necessary if they want to attend," the minister added.

As per a survey conducted by the school education department, more than 70 per cent parents favoured reopening of schools, Gaikwad said.

ALSO WATCH | Kutty School: A big 'small' idea to help poor students | Covid 19

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 in Maharashtra Maharashtra schools
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp