Two BSF troops killed, post commander injured in fratricidal incident at Tripura border post

The incident took place Thursday evening near the border fence gate at Khagracheri post of the force in Karbook sub-division of Gomati district.

Published: 24th September 2021 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

AGARTALA/NEW DELHI: Two BSF personnel were killed and their senior officer was injured in a fratricidal shoot out at a post near the Bangladesh international border in Tripura, officials said Friday.

Head constable Satbir Singh and constable Pratap Singh, belonging to the 20th battalion, were killed in the "fratricidal cross firing" following a minor altercation, said a BSF spokesperson for its Tripura frontier, headquartered in Salbagan, Agartala.

A senior official said Pratap Singh allegedly shot at Satbir Singh, who died on the spot.

Pratap Singh was later killed by a sentry deployed at the post, he said.

The post commander, Sub Inspector Ram Kumar, suffered bullet injuries on both his legs as constable Pratap Singh fired at him too, he said.

"A departmental inquiry is being conducted to find out the actual cause of the incident and an FIR has been lodged at Silacheri police station," the spokesperson said.

The Border Security Force (BSF) guards the India-Bangladesh border.

Out of the total 4,096 kms of the international border, Tripura shares 856 kms of the front.

