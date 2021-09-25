STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
16-year-old Dalit girl abducted, raped in UP's Fatehpur

The father of the girl, along with some villagers, rescued the girl on Friday morning from the man's premises and informed police of the incident, Jehanabad Police Station SHO Keshavdas Verma said.

Published: 25th September 2021 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

The victim was sent to a hospital for medical examination. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

FATEHPUR: A 16-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly abducted and raped in the Jehanabad area here, police said on Saturday.

The family of the girl filed a complaint with the police alleging that when she was sleeping in a shed outside her house on Thursday night, a 22-year-old man came and took her to his house and raped her, they said.

Police booked the accused under charges of rape and threatening to kill, and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act, Verma said.

The victim was sent to a hospital for medical examination, he said.

The accused is absconding and efforts are on to arrest him, he said.

