STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh's Pangin

Earlier on Sunday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit near Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Published: 25th September 2021 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

On August 4, an earthquake of 4.0 magnitude was recorded in the district.

Representational image (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PANGIN (Arunachal Pradesh): An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale, struck Arunachal Pradesh's Pangin on Saturday.

The tremors were felt around 10:11 am at the depth of 100 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.5, Occurred on 25-09-2021, 10:11:10 IST, Lat: 30.20 & Long: 94.63, Depth: 100 Km, Location: 237km NNW of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh," said National Centre for Seismology (NCS) in a tweet.

Earlier on Sunday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit near Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
earthquake Arunachal Pradesh Pangin
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp