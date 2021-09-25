STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assistant in Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij's office accused of leaking confidential information

In the previous term of the BJP government in the state, Vij, who was then health minister, had caught a 'CID officer' allegedly spying outside his office.

Published: 25th September 2021 12:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 12:50 AM   |  A+A-

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: An employee working as an assistant in the office of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij was on Friday handed over to police on allegations of leaking information about confidential matters by clicking photos of "secret files", sources said.

Suspicious about his activities, the minister, in the presence of reporters, called up the police after checking the mobile phone of the employee and finding photos of some secret files, documents and information about confidential matters of the departments that Vij heads, they said.

On the Vij's complaint, the employee was handed over to police.

This happened in the presence of the minister.

Police said they were investigating the matter.

Besides home, Vij also has portfolios of health, urban local bodies, technical education, and science and technology.

Police said the accused was working as an assistant in the minister's office.

The sources said that a large number of photos regarding confidential matters was found to have been clicked by the accused who was working in the minister's office for more than a year.

These were being sent to different people, sources said.

To whom these were being send is a matter of investigation, police said.

In the previous term of the BJP government in the state, Vij, who was then health minister, had caught a 'CID officer' allegedly spying outside his office.

However, later the then DGP had clarified that such personnel are deployed as per standard procedure to keep an eye on people visiting ministers.

At that time, Vij had been told by a member of his personal staff that a man whom they had spotted on many previous occasions wandering outside his office, was again in the premises.

Later, Vij and some of his staff catch the man who had revealed his identity as a CID official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anil Vij Haryana Haryana Home Minister
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp