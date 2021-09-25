Chandigarh Diary: Housing board tells defaulters to clear dues

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

The Chandigarh Housing Board has asked the defaulting flat buyers to pay their pending dues by October 31 or face action. The board stated there were pending dues, including rent and installments, and the allottees were requested to clear these by October 31 along with the applicable interest for the delay. If they failed to do so, action would be taken as per the terms and conditions of allotment and relevant rules. There is a considerable amount pending against many allottees of the CHB apartments. The CHB has made available various payment options for hassle-free payment of dues.

More teachers nominated to PU senate

For the first time in the history of Panjab University’s senate, maximum number of teachers has been nominated as Ordinary Fellows by the Vice-President of India as he is the Chancellor of the university. Of the total of 36 Ordinary Fellows being nominated, 18 are from teaching faculty. The term of all the Ordinary Fellows shall be until October 31 2024. Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) said it hoped that with the nomination of more teachers in the new senate, it would get a decisive say in the matters related to the functioning of the university. A statement issued by Panjab University Teachers’ Association stated: “Hopefully, the newly nominated members will work in unison with PUTA for the betterment of the university. We look forward to working along with the nominated members.”

Chandigarh’s traffic system to get facelift

From January next year the roads in the city will be safer. Also, a tab will be kept on traffic violators as 2,000 CCTV cameras at 285 locations across the city will be functional for real-time surveillance. Of these, 20 will be at the entry points of the city. A total of 87 traffic junctions will also be covered. The city will also get Adaptive Traffic Control System, which works automatically based on real-time traffic. All this will be executed under the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) project worth Rs 295 crore.

Approval for sites to relocate hawkers

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has approved seven of the eight proposed sites to relocate street vendors. These are Sector 54, near Bassi Theatre; Sector 55, near phase-1 barrier; Sector 56, near UT-Mohali border; Sector 68, near Temple of Knowledge; Sector 77, near waterworks; Sector 77, near Akal Ashram Colony and Sector 78, near fire station. The approval was given during a meeting between the officials of GMADA and the Mohali Municipal Corporation. The hawkers are currently sitting in front of shops in the main markets in the city.

