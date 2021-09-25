STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Court grants anticipatory bail to LJP MP Prince Raj in rape case

Prince Raj, nephew of the late Ram Vilas Paswan and cousin of Chirag Paswan, a Member of Parliament from Samastipur in Bihar, has been accused of raping a party worker.

Published: 25th September 2021 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Janshakti Party MP Prince Raj

Lok Janshakti Party MP Prince Raj (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday granted anticipatory bail to Lok Janshakti Party MP Prince Raj who had sought protection from arrest in a rape case.

Special judge Vikas Dhull granted the relief to the politician on a bond of Rs 1 lakh and one surety of like amount.

Raj, nephew of the late Ram Vilas Paswan and cousin of Chirag Paswan, is a Member of Parliament from Samastipur in Bihar.

​ALSO READ | Rape case: LJP MP Prince Raj accuses complainant of extortion

In the application, Raj's advocate Nitesh Rana had claimed that the alleged victim and her male friend were extorting money and blackmailing his client since 2020.

The Delhi Police had filed an FIR on September 9 against Prince Raj on the directions of a court here.

The woman, who claims that she was an LJP worker, has accused Raj of raping her while she was unconscious.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lok Janshakti Party Prince Raj
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp