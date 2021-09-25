CRPF head constable killed by 'accidental fire' from service rifle in Bastar

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was killed and his colleague injured following an accidental firing from the former’s INSAS assault rifle, inside a passenger bus in the Maoist-affected Bijapur district, south Chhattisgarh.

“It seems the service rifle of head constable Trilok Singh of CRPF’s 229 battalion, owing to some jerk inside a bus, got accidentally discharged. It created panic among the passengers inside the bus but they were safe. The bullet, after hitting Trilok's head, pierced through the roof of the bus and injured another jawan who was sitting on top of the bus for security reasons. Singh later succumbed to his injuries”, said Kamal Lochan Kashyap, Bijapur superintendent of police.

The injured personnel was identified as Rajendra Singh. The jawans were proceeding on a leave, the police officials said.

“A probe has been ordered into the incident”, the SP added.

