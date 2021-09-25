Eight injured during gas pipeline installation in Nashik hotel

By PTI

NASHIK: Eight people were injured in a blast that took place while a gas pipeline was being installed and tested in a hotel in Nashik in Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place late Friday night in Khandobanagar in Pathardi Shivar locality, an Indiranagar police station official said.

"Eight people working in the kitchen were injured.

A probe by fire brigade and police officials into the cause of the incident is underway," he said.