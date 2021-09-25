STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Essential to ensure Afghanistan territory not used to spread terrorism: PM Modi at UNGA

The Prime Minister said there is a need to ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation in Afghanistan and use it for its own selfish interests.

Published: 25th September 2021 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York, Sept 25, 2021.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York, Sept 25, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW YORK: Noting that the danger of regressive thinking and extremism is increasing in the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that it is absolutely essential to ensure that Afghanistan territory is not used to spread terrorism and for terrorist activities.

"Today, the danger of regressive thinking and extremism is increasing in the world. In these circumstances, the whole world has to make science-based, rational and progressive thinking the basis of development," PM Modi said while addressing the UNGA.

"It is absolutely essential to ensure that Afghanistan territory is not used to spread terrorism and for terrorist activities," he added.

The Prime Minister said there is a need to ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation in Afghanistan and use it for its own selfish interests.

He also said that people of Afghanistan, women and children, minorities need help that should be provided to them.

"We also need to ensure that no country tries to take advantage of delicate situation in Afghanistan and use it for its own selfish interests. At this time, people of Afghanistan, women and children, minorities need help. We must fulfill our duties by providing them with help," he said.

PM Modi said the world has for the past one-and-a-half years is facing the worst pandemic of the past 100 years and paid his tributes to all those who lost their lives in COVID-19.

"For the last-one-and-half years, the world has been grappling with the worst pandemic it has seen in a hundred years. I pay my tributes to all those who have lost their lives in a dangerous pandemic and I express condolences to their families," PM Modi said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi Modi UN speech Afghanistan crisis Taliban
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp