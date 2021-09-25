STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian press 'much better behaved' than US media: Biden at meet with PM Modi

Published: 25th September 2021 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual COVID-19 summit during the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly

President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual COVID-19 summit during the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: During his first in-person bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden on Friday said that the Indian press is "much better behaved" than the American media.

Biden hosted PM Modi at the Oval Office in the White House for the first in-person bilateral meeting after he took over as the US President on January 20.

"I think what they're going to do is bring in the press. The Indian press is much better behaved than the American press. And I think, with your permission, we should not answer questions because they won't ask any questions on point," Biden said shortly after the two leaders greeted each other.

On this, PM Modi said he is completely agreed with Biden.

In his opening remarks here at the White House here on Friday, PM Modi said that the bilateral summit is important and noted that the seeds have been sown for an even stronger friendship between India and the US.

The Prime Minister said US President is taking initiatives to implement his vision for bilateral relations. He further added this decade will be shaped by talent and people-to-people linkages.

The two leaders also attended the first in-person meeting of Quad alongwith Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga.

Since January, PM Modi and Biden have participated in three summits. Two of them were hosted by President Biden - the Quad virtual summit in March and the Climate Change Summit in April which was also held virtually.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Washington for his much-touted US visit on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister held bilateral meetings with United States Vice President Kamala Harris and Prime Ministers of Australia and Japan on Thursday.

