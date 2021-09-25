STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Quad summit will be force for global good: PM Narendra Modi

Biden, who is hosting the summit, said that the Quad group has democratic partners who share a world view and have a common vision for the future.

Published: 25th September 2021 12:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 12:21 AM   |  A+A-

President Joe Biden listens during the Quad summit with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga

President Joe Biden listens during the Quad summit with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (Photo | AP)

By Pushkar Banakar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Quad vaccine initiative would greatly help the countries of the Indo-Pacific region. Modi, along with US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, participated in the first-ever in-person Quad leaders’ summit in New York.

“Be it Covid, security, or technology, the Quad will work together and will be a force for global good,” the prime minister said in his opening remarks.

Biden, who is hosting the summit, said that the Quad group has democratic partners who share a world view and have a common vision for the future. He also announced the Quad scholarships where 25 students from each member country would be able to pursue master’s degrees in prestigious US universities.

Earlier this year in March, the leaders had met virtually in the first-ever Quad summit. The leaders are expected to discuss and announce the formation of working groups on the situation in Afghanistan, 5G technology, supply chains and infrastructure cooperation. Morrison said that Australia believes in a free and open Indo-Pacific while Suga said that it was important that the US lifted restrictions on the import of Japanese products like rice and others for an effective economic recovery in the post-pandemic period.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Quad vaccine initiative Joe Biden Scott Morrison Yoshihide Suga
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp