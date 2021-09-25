STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

TMC to contest Goa Assembly polls, will declare CM candidate, announces Derek O'Brien

The Mamata Banerjee-led party has no 'high-command culture' and will pick credible local leaders in the coastal state, Derek O'Brien said.

Published: 25th September 2021 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Trinamool flag, Trinamool Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Saturday said his party would be contesting the next year's Goa Assembly polls.

The party will announce its chief ministerial candidate soon, he added.

"We are here as a serious contender against the ruling BJP," the MP said.

The Mamata Banerjee-led party has no "high-command culture" and will pick credible local leaders in the coastal state, he said.

Since arriving in Goa on Friday, O'Brien has been meeting representatives of civil society as well as political leaders.

The state was looking for a party which would keep the BJP at bay and if there was one leader who can best Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was Mamata Banerjee, he said.

The entry of the TMC will not divide opposition's vote in the state, he said to a question.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Derek O'Brien Trinamool Congress
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp