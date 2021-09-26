All-party delegation from Jharkhand meets Amit Shah, demand caste-based census in 2021

By Express News Service

RANCHI: An all-party delegation led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and submitted a memorandum requesting a caste-based census in the 2021 survey. The letter was addressed in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“In the interest of the people, all of us, the members of the all-party delegation of Jharkhand, demand from the Honorable Prime Minister and the Honorable Home Minister to conduct a caste-based census during the proposed census survey in 2021,” the letter stated.

“Due to the lack of caste data in the census surveys conducted since independence till date, people from backward classes are facing difficulties in getting special benefits bestowed upon them. In the proposed census in the year 2021, the Government of India has informed the parliament through a written record that the government will not conduct the caste census, which is very unfortunate.”

The letter stated that it is unfair for the people from Backward and Extremely Backward Classes, for ages, that they are not able to make the expected progress. In the current scenario, if the caste census doesn't get conducted now, then neither educational, nor social, nor political, or economic conditions of the backward/extremely backward castes will be properly assessed. This will hamper the formulation of the right policy for their betterment and upliftment, it added.

It further stated that “In India, people belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes have faced the brunt of economic and social backwardness for centuries. After independence, different classes have developed at different paces. Due to this, the gap between rich and poor has increased further. Economic inequality in India has a very strong relationship with caste and generally, those who fall in the socially backward category are also economically backward. In such a situation, caste-based data is needed to remove these disparities. By conducting the caste-based census, there will be many benefits in the policy-making of the country.”

The delegation led by the Chief Minister Hemant Soren included BJP State President Deepak Prakash, Congress Legislature Party Leader Alamgir Alam, Congress State President Rajesh Thakur, AJSU Party Central President Sudesh Kumar Mahato, Rashtriya Janata Dal's Satyanand Bhokta, Vinod Kumar Singh of CPI-ML, Kamlesh Kumar Singh of NCP, Bhuvneshwar Prasad Mehta of CPI, Aroop Chatterjee of Marxist Coordination Committee and Suresh Munda of CPI(M).