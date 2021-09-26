STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Encounter in J-K's Bandipora, two militants killed

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Watnira area of Bandipora in north Kashmir following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

Published: 26th September 2021 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Army jawans rush towards encounter site in the Pinjora area of Shopian, in south Kashmir

Image used for representation. (File Photo | ANI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two unidentified militants were Sunday killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Watrina area of Bandipora in north Kashmir following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

“In the ensuing encounter, two unidentified terrorists were killed,” the official said.

He said incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, was recovered from the site of the encounter.

The search operation is on in the area, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandipora encounter
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp