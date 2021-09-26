STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ensure that no one is left out of vaccination's circle of safety: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat address

Even after getting vaccinated, the necessary protocol has to be followed, Modi said, adding that he hopes once again Team India will keep the flag flying high in this fight against the Covid pandemic.

Published: 26th September 2021 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with the public through his radio address Mann Ki Baat. (Photo | PTI)

PM Modi interacting with the public through his radio address Mann Ki Baat. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the festival season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to keep following Covid protocol and ensure that no one is left out of vaccination's "circle of safety".

In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address, Modi said the festival season is approaching and when the whole country will celebrate 'Maryada Purshottam' Shri Ram's victory over evil, people should remember the fight against Covid also.

"Team India is creating several records daily on this front. Several records have been created in the vaccination drive which are being discussed globally," Modi said.

"We not only have to get the vaccine administered when it's our turn, but we also have to ensure that no one is left out of this circle of safety," he said.

Even after getting vaccinated, the necessary protocol has to be followed, Modi said, adding that he hopes once again Team India will keep the flag flying high in this fight against the Covid pandemic.

In his remarks, PM Modi, on the occasion of the World Rivers Day, called for collective efforts to keep our rivers pollution-free.

He also called for making record business of Khadi products on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi mann ki baat
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp