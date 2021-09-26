STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh arrives in Oman on three-day visit 

Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh addresses the media in Delhi.

Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh arrived in Oman on Sunday for a three-day visit aimed at further expansion of bilateral military ties with the influential Gulf nation.

The Navy Chief will hold talks with the top military brass of the Gulf nation, including his Omani counterpart Rear Admiral Saif bin Nasser bin Mohsen Al-Rahbi, during his visit from September 27-29, officials said.

"The visit aims to consolidate bilateral defence relations with Oman, as also to explore new avenues for defence cooperation," Indian Navy Spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

Apart from talks with Al-Rahbi, Singh is also scheduled to meet Chief of Staff Omani armed forces Vice Admiral Abdullah Khamis Abdullah Al Raisi, Commander of Royal Army of Oman Maj Gen Matar Bin Salim Bin Rashid Al Balushi, Commander of Royal Air Force Air Vice Marshal Khamis Bin Hammad Bin Sultan Al Ghafri.

He would also be visiting key defence installations like Muaskar Al Murtafa (MAM) camp, Maritime Security Centre (MSC), Said Bin Sultan Naval Base, Al Musanna Air Base and National Defence College, Oman.

The Indian Navy cooperates with the Royal Navy of Oman on many fronts that include operational interactions and training.

Both navies have been participating in the biennial maritime exercise Naseem Al Bahr since 1993.

This exercise was last conducted in 2020 off Goa and the next edition is scheduled in 2022.

"This official visit of the Chief of Naval Staff to Oman highlights the growing cooperation between Indian Navy and Royal Navy of Oman," Commander Madhwal said.

