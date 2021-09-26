STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP Police official suspended in Pratapgarh BJP MP assault case

Lalganj Circle Officer Jagmohan Singh has been suspended for laxity in duty, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said on Sunday.

Published: 26th September 2021 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 11:36 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

Representational image. (File Photo)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A police official has been suspended following Saturday's incident in which BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta had accused former Congress MP Pramod Tiwari of leading a mob of his party's workers to beat him up and his party's activists during a social function Pratapgarh district.

Lalganj Circle Officer Jagmohan Singh has been suspended for laxity in duty, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said on Sunday.

In a statement issued here, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said that additional director general of police (administration) in his report had mentioned that Circle Officer Singh did not arrange adequate police force at the venue of the important programme -- Gareeb Kalyan Mela -- in Sangipur block in Pratapgarh.

Due to this a serious law and order situation emerged, the statement said.

Citing the report, he added that it is clear from it that the circle officer showed laxity and inaction in discharge of duty, which is not expected from a gazetted police officer.

This has tarnished the image of the government and the department.

Hence, he has been suspended with immediate effect and departmental action has been initiated against him, Awasthi said.

BJP's Pratapgarh MP Gupta on Saturday accused former Congress MP Tiwari of leading a mob of his party workers to beat him up and his party's activists during a the function in Sangipur block.

The issue prompted police to register a case against 27 persons, including the senior Congress leader and his daughter.

The alleged incident led Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to order the district administration to take strict action in the incident, in which Gupta alleged his 'kurta' was also torn by the assailants.

"Instructions have been issued for speedy and strict action in the incident of attack on BJP MP and national general secretary of BJP's Pichhda Varg Morch Sangam Lal Gupta during the Gareeb Kalyan Mela in Sangipur block in Pratapgarh district," Maurya had said in a tweet on Saturday.

Acting Superintendent of Police Prakash Dwivedi said that acting on the complaint lodged by the BJP MP, a case has been registered against 27 persons including Pramod Tiwari, his daughter Aradhana Misra and 50 unknown persons under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sangam Lal Gupta BJP Gareeb Kalyan Mela Pramod Tiwari Congress
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala HC declines to stay judge's order asking Centre to allow second Covishield dose after 4 weeks
(For representational purposes.)
Cancer in kids rising, leukaemia rampant 
For representational purposes
How doctors saved baby infected with post-Covid syndrome
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Pexels.com)
In 2021, home affordability improved in major Indian cities: Report 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp