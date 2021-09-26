STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Videos of verbal spat between two Jammu and Kashmir BJP leaders go viral

Videos of the verbal spat, some recorded by reporters present at the BJP's office in Jawahar Nagar, went viral on social media.

Published: 26th September 2021 12:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 12:38 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A verbal duel broke out between two BJP leaders at a party meeting here shortly before Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's arrival on Saturday.

Videos of the verbal spat, some recorded by reporters present at the BJP's office in Jawahar Nagar, went viral on social media.

Minutes before the Union minister's arrival, an argument broke out between BJP leaders Ali Mohammad and Mohammad Ashraf.

The argument became intense and two leaders were stopped by others present there from getting into a fistfight, according to the videos.

Media personnel present at the venue filmed the duel on their smartphones and the videos of the incident were posted on several social media platforms.

A party leader said there was an argument over a 'non-issue' which turned into an altercation, but the other party leaders promptly resolved the matter before the Union minister's arrival.

Scindia addressed party workers at the BJP office.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kashmir Jammu Jammu And Kashmir BJP
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp