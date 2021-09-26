Ward boy held for molesting minor girls in Goan hospital lift 

By PTI

PANAJI: A ward boy of a government-run hospital in Goa was arrested on Sunday for allegedly molesting two minor siblings in a lift of the medical facility, a police official said.

The incident took place between September 23 and 25 when the two sisters, aged 13 and 14, were frequently visiting the North Goa District Hospital in Mapusa town, around 10 km from here, where their mother was admitted, he said.

"The ward boy used to follow them in the lift and allegedly molested them over the last couple of days," the official said, quoting a complaint filed by family members of the victims.

Based on the complaint, the 47-year-old accused was arrested and a case was registered against him under various Indian Penal Code Sections, including 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

Besides, the police have also registered a case against a Mapusa-based doctor for allegedly molesting a woman patient in his clinic on September 22, the official said.

In her police complaint, the woman alleged that the doctor behaved inappropriately with her during her checkup, he said.

The doctor has moved a local court seeking anticipatory bail in the case, he added.